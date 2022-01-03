UrduPoint.com

OPEC Appoints Kuwait Oil Executive As Secretary General

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2022 | 08:37 PM

Top oil producers on Monday appointed Kuwaiti oil executive and former diplomat Haitham al-Ghais as new secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)

Top oil producers on Monday appointed Kuwaiti oil executive and former diplomat Haitham al-Ghais as new secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"The conference decided by acclamation to appoint by Mr Haitham al-Ghais of Kuwait as secretary general of the Organization, with effect from 1 August 2022, for a period of three years," the OPEC statement said.

