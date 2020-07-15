OPEC+ Asks Underperforming Countries to Submit Compensation Plans by End of July

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of the OPEC+ asked underperforming parties to the agreement to submit compensation plans by the end of July, said Wednesday in a communique after its meeting.

"It [the committee] requested the JTC and the OPEC Secretariat to closely monitor and report to the JMMC the implementation of the required compensation by the underperforming participating countries. It also requested underperforming participating countries to submit their plan for implementation of the required compensation for the month June 2020 to the OPEC Secretariat by the end of July 2020," the communique said.