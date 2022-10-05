UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Can Adjust To Changing Situation, Even If Changes Are Bad - Saudi Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2022 | 09:30 PM

OPEC+ Can Adjust to Changing Situation, Even if Changes Are Bad - Saudi Energy Minister

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman stated on Wednesday that OPEC+ is prepared to adjust to the situation even if the situation changes for the worse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman stated on Wednesday that OPEC+ is prepared to adjust to the situation even if the situation changes for the worse.

"It goes both ways, it does not go one way... We shall act and react to what is happening to the world global economy in the most responsible way," the minister said during a press conference following the OPEC+ meeting.

Related Topics

World Saudi Arabia

Recent Stories

Dar pledges to bring dollar, inflation down in few ..

Dar pledges to bring dollar, inflation down in few weeks

4 minutes ago
 World Teachers Day observed in AJK

World Teachers Day observed in AJK

4 minutes ago
 US Evaluating Ways to Help Cuba After Hurricane - ..

US Evaluating Ways to Help Cuba After Hurricane - White House

24 minutes ago
 North Korea's Actions 'Lead to Reactions by Others ..

North Korea's Actions 'Lead to Reactions by Others' - UN Spokesperson

24 minutes ago
 EU Ready for Diplomatic Solution on Ukraine If Cir ..

EU Ready for Diplomatic Solution on Ukraine If Circumstances Allow - Borrell

25 minutes ago
 93 new dengue cases reported in Federal Capital

93 new dengue cases reported in Federal Capital

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.