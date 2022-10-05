OPEC+ Can Adjust to Changing Situation, Even if Changes Are Bad - Saudi Energy Minister

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman stated on Wednesday that OPEC+ is prepared to adjust to the situation even if the situation changes for the worse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman stated on Wednesday that OPEC+ is prepared to adjust to the situation even if the situation changes for the worse.

"It goes both ways, it does not go one way... We shall act and react to what is happening to the world global economy in the most responsible way," the minister said during a press conference following the OPEC+ meeting.