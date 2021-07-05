UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Cancels July 5 Meeting, No New Date Yet - Sources

Umer Jamshaid 46 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 09:24 PM

OPEC+ Cancels July 5 Meeting, No New Date Yet - Sources

The OPEC+ alliance canceled its meeting scheduled for Monday, and has not yet decided on a new date for the talks, three sources in the alliance's delegations told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The OPEC+ alliance canceled its meeting scheduled for Monday, and has not yet decided on a new date for the talks, three sources in the alliance's delegations told Sputnik.

"The meeting has been postponed," one source said.

Another source clarified that there was no new date yet.

The OPEC+ talks were scheduled to start at 16:00 Moscow time [13:00 GMT], but they never started. One source said the start had been delayed due to informal consultations.

Related Topics

Moscow Alliance

Recent Stories

Emirates Publishers Association highlights startup ..

25 minutes ago

Brent Crude Tops $77 Per Barrel First Time Since O ..

1 minute ago

French Producers Association Hopes Deliveries to R ..

1 minute ago

Croatia's Rimac takes majority stake in Bugatti

1 minute ago

100 mln people to get clean drinking water by year ..

5 minutes ago

Business plan of PSC being improved : Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.