OPEC+ Cancels July 5 Meeting, No New Date Yet - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The OPEC+ alliance canceled its meeting scheduled for Monday, and has not yet decided on a new date for the talks, three sources in the alliance's delegations told Sputnik.

"The meeting has been postponed," one source said.

Another source clarified that there was no new date yet.

The OPEC+ talks were scheduled to start at 16:00 Moscow time [13:00 GMT], but they never started. One source said the start had been delayed due to informal consultations.