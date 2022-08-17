OPEC Chief Says Organization Trusts Russia, Separates Market Management From Politics

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) trusts Russia as a partner and tries to keep separate politics and energy market management, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) trusts Russia as a partner and tries to keep separate politics and energy market management, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Wednesday.

"Yes," Al Ghais said when asked during an interview with US media whether he trusts Russia. "We try always in our meetings to separate the politics and the political aspect from what we do in terms of managing the market balance... The relationship is solid in terms of managing the market.

"

Russia accounts for approximately 10% of the global oil production and plays a role in the wider oil cooperation framework, Al Ghais said.

Earlier in August, Al Ghais said OPEC and Russia are cooperative partners and engage in constant dialogue.

Al Ghais noted that OPEC is set to meet with the European Union next week to discuss energy issues. European nations have been seeking greater energy security amid Western sanctions against Russia and a shift away from Russian energy products upon which they have traditionally relied.