UrduPoint.com

OPEC Chief Says Organization Trusts Russia, Separates Market Management From Politics

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2022 | 09:01 PM

OPEC Chief Says Organization Trusts Russia, Separates Market Management From Politics

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) trusts Russia as a partner and tries to keep separate politics and energy market management, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) trusts Russia as a partner and tries to keep separate politics and energy market management, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Wednesday.

"Yes," Al Ghais said when asked during an interview with US media whether he trusts Russia. "We try always in our meetings to separate the politics and the political aspect from what we do in terms of managing the market balance... The relationship is solid in terms of managing the market.

"

Russia accounts for approximately 10% of the global oil production and plays a role in the wider oil cooperation framework, Al Ghais said.

Earlier in August, Al Ghais said OPEC and Russia are cooperative partners and engage in constant dialogue.

Al Ghais noted that OPEC is set to meet with the European Union next week to discuss energy issues. European nations have been seeking greater energy security amid Western sanctions against Russia and a shift away from Russian energy products upon which they have traditionally relied.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Oil Turkish Lira August Market Media From

Recent Stories

FM urges world to take advantage of investment opp ..

FM urges world to take advantage of investment opportunities in Pakistan

14 minutes ago
 Futuristic Living That We’ve Only Seen In Movies

Futuristic Living That We’ve Only Seen In Movies

15 minutes ago
 UNIDO introduces Energy Performance Awards in Paki ..

UNIDO introduces Energy Performance Awards in Pakistan to honor high achievers i ..

59 seconds ago
 AJK Planning minister review progress of PSDP, oth ..

AJK Planning minister review progress of PSDP, other projects

1 minute ago
 Monsoon pattern shifting in Pakistan at drastic pa ..

Monsoon pattern shifting in Pakistan at drastic pace: Sherry Rehman

1 minute ago
 266,324 children to be immunized against polio fro ..

266,324 children to be immunized against polio from Aug 22

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.