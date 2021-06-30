UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Committee Meeting Postponed To Thursday - Sources

A meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee, initially scheduled for Wednesday, is postponed until Thursday and will be held on the same day as meetings of OPEC and the entire OPEC+ alliance, sources from delegations told Sputnik

A meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee, initially scheduled for Wednesday, is postponed until Thursday and will be held on the same day as meetings of OPEC and the entire OPEC+ alliance, sources from delegations told Sputnik.

"All meetings will be held on July 1, including the monitoring committee," one of the sources said.

