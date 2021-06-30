OPEC+ Committee Meeting Postponed to Thursday - Sources

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee, initially scheduled for Wednesday, is postponed until Thursday and will be held on the same day as meetings of OPEC and the entire OPEC+ alliance, sources from delegations told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) A meeting of the OPEC+ ministerial monitoring committee, initially scheduled for Wednesday, is postponed until Thursday and will be held on the same day as meetings of OPEC and the entire OPEC+ alliance, sources from delegations told Sputnik.

"All meetings will be held on July 1, including the monitoring committee," one of the sources said.