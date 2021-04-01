UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cut Deal Reached 115% In February - Communique

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 10:42 PM

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cut Deal Reached 115% in February - Communique

OPEC+ compliance with the oil output cut deal reached 115 percent in February, OPEC said in its communique

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) OPEC+ compliance with the oil output cut deal reached 115 percent in February, OPEC said in its communique.

"The Meeting welcomed the positive performance of participating countries. Overall conformity reached 115 per cent in February 2021, reinforcing the trend of aggregate high conformity by participating countries," the document says.

Since the meeting in April last year, OPEC+ countries wiped off a total 2.6 billion barrels of supply from global oil market by the end of February 2021, which helped rebalance it, OPEC added.

More Stories From World

