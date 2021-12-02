UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Compliance With Oil Production Cut Deal Reached 116% In October - Russia's Novak

The overall compliance of OPEC+ with oil production cut deal was 116% in October, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) The overall compliance of OPEC+ with oil production cut deal was 116% in October, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We have summed up the results of the implementation of the agreements for October, the overall level is 116%," he said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Global commercial oil reserves are now 174 million barrels below the 5-year average, Novak said.

