UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Compliance With Output Cuts Reached 159% In March - IEA Report

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 01:32 PM

OPEC+ Compliance With Output Cuts Reached 159% in March - IEA Report

The OPEC+ alliance's compliance with the oil output cut deal reached 159% in March, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The OPEC+ alliance's compliance with the oil output cut deal reached 159% in March, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Wednesday.

"In March, output from the alliance's 19 members with quotas was up by a mere 40 kb/d, far below the planned 400 kb/d increase, and 1.

5 mb/d below their target," the report said.

In total, the� OPEC+ alliance's compliance reached 159%, with OPEC countries' compliance amounting to 157% and non-OPEC ones' to 162%.

Related Topics

Oil Alliance March From

Recent Stories

Pervaiz Elahi to meet MPAs ahead of election for P ..

Pervaiz Elahi to meet MPAs ahead of election for Punjab CM

22 minutes ago
 China's Foreign Trade Increases by 13% in 1st Quar ..

China's Foreign Trade Increases by 13% in 1st Quarter of 2022 - Customs

25 seconds ago
 Japan Faces Hike in Palladium Prices for Dentistry ..

Japan Faces Hike in Palladium Prices for Dentistry Amid Anti-Russian Sanctions - ..

26 seconds ago
 French President Macron Intends to Hold Talks With ..

French President Macron Intends to Hold Talks With Zelenskyy, Putin in Coming Da ..

28 seconds ago
 IG NHMP inaugurates facilitation center at Bhera s ..

IG NHMP inaugurates facilitation center at Bhera service area

30 seconds ago
 Experts make steady progress on toposheets' geolog ..

Experts make steady progress on toposheets' geological mapping project in Baloch ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.