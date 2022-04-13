OPEC+ Compliance With Output Cuts Reached 159% in March - IEA Report

The OPEC+ alliance's compliance with the oil output cut deal reached 159% in March, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The OPEC+ alliance's compliance with the oil output cut deal reached 159% in March, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Wednesday.

"In March, output from the alliance's 19 members with quotas was up by a mere 40 kb/d, far below the planned 400 kb/d increase, and 1.

5 mb/d below their target," the report said.

In total, the� OPEC+ alliance's compliance reached 159%, with OPEC countries' compliance amounting to 157% and non-OPEC ones' to 162%.