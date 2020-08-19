UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Complied With Oil Output Cuts By 95% In July - Russian Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 08:17 PM

OPEC+ Complied With Oil Output Cuts by 95% in July - Russian Energy Minister

OPEC+ countries in July complied with the oil production quotas by 95 percent, which is a "solid result," Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) OPEC+ countries in July complied with the oil production quotas by 95 percent, which is a "solid result," Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday.

"In July, the compliance with the deal stood at 95 percent and this is a solid result," Novak told the monitoring committee of the OPEC+.

Related Topics

Russia Oil July

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts 72,026 additional COVID-1 ..

6 minutes ago

Algeria rejects Mali coup, calls for elections

4 minutes ago

Russian Scientists Discover 1 Million Year Old Mam ..

4 minutes ago

Punjab chief minister calls on prime minister

4 minutes ago

Federal, Sindh govts form joint committee for Kara ..

4 minutes ago

FPCCI President appoints new Secretary General

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.