OPEC+ Complied With Oil Output Cuts by 95% in July - Russian Energy Minister

OPEC+ countries in July complied with the oil production quotas by 95 percent, which is a "solid result," Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) OPEC+ countries in July complied with the oil production quotas by 95 percent, which is a "solid result," Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday.

"In July, the compliance with the deal stood at 95 percent and this is a solid result," Novak told the monitoring committee of the OPEC+.