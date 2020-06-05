OPEC Confirms Cartel Conference, OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting Rescheduled for June 6

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) confirmed on Friday that its meeting and an OPEC+ meeting would take place on June 6, rather than June 9 and 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) confirmed on Friday that its meeting and an OPEC+ meeting would take place on June 6, rather than June 9 and 10.

"The 179th Meeting of the OPEC Conference and the 11th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting that were originally planned for 9 and 10 June 2020, respectively, are now scheduled to take place via videoconference on Saturday, 6 June 2020," the press release read.