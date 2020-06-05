UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Confirms Cartel Conference, OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting Rescheduled For June 6

Faizan Hashmi 6 seconds ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:22 PM

OPEC Confirms Cartel Conference, OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting Rescheduled for June 6

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) confirmed on Friday that its meeting and an OPEC+ meeting would take place on June 6, rather than June 9 and 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) confirmed on Friday that its meeting and an OPEC+ meeting would take place on June 6, rather than June 9 and 10.

"The 179th Meeting of the OPEC Conference and the 11th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting that were originally planned for 9 and 10 June 2020, respectively, are now scheduled to take place via videoconference on Saturday, 6 June 2020," the press release read.

Related Topics

June 2020

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Observes World Environment Day

1 minute ago

Further Extension in Mobile Device Blocking Deadli ..

7 minutes ago

Lunar eclipse in Pakistan tonight

2 hours ago

Karachi University's academic council approves onl ..

9 seconds ago

Trump Administration Will Show No Tolerance for Ri ..

16 minutes ago

Finnish Finance Minister Resigns Over Public Funds ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.