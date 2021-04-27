OPEC+ Confirms Current Terms of Deal to Limit Oil Production - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) OPEC+ countries at a meeting on Tuesday confirmed the current terms of the deal to limit oil production, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"We reviewed the market situation and once again confirmed the decisions that were made a month ago on the production level for May, June and July this year. We are talking about the fact that OPEC+ will increase production by 350,000 barrels per day in May, by the same amount in June, and by 440,000 barrels per day in July," Novak said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The increase in the number of coronavirus cases in a number of regions, including India and Latin America, creates uncertainty for the oil market, so it was decided to leave the OPEC+ deal unchanged, Novak explained.

"In general, we assessed the situation on the market, it is, on the one hand, positive, we see a recovery in demand and higher estimates of global GDP growth it increased to 6 percent from 5.1 percent for the whole year. We see a partial recovery during March and April, mobility of the population, an increase in air transportation, road transportation," he said.

"But at the same time, we observe that in some countries there is an increase in the spread of coronavirus infection, the number of cases, for example, in India, Latin America. This causes certain concerns in the market regarding further growth in demand. Therefore, it was decided not to change those numbers, which were planned for production by OPEC+ countries a month ago," he added.