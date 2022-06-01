OPEC Considering Suspending Russia From Oil Production Deal Amid Sanctions - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) A number of OPEC members are weighing suspending Russia from the OPEC+ oil production deal amid Western sanctions against Moscow, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing officials.

According to the report, Western sanctions and a partial European ban on Russian oil have begun to impact Moscow's ability to pump more oil.

Some OPEC members are preparing to boost oil production in the next few months should Russia be excluded from the deal, OPEC delegates allegedly said.