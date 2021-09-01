UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Coped With Excess Oil Inventories, Now Time To Maintain Market Balance - Novak

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 06:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) OPEC+ coped with excess inventories in the oil market, now it is necessary to maintain balance and synchronize production and demand, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Thanks to joint actions, we managed to remove the surplus that was accumulated during the period of decline in demand, I think we have fulfilled this task. It is now important to maintain this balance and synchronize production and demand as the market recovers," he told reporters.

