OPEC+ Countries Agree Gradual Increase in Oil Production in May-July - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) OPEC+ countries have agreed on a gradual increase in oil production over three months, that is, in May-July, a source in one of the alliance's delegations told Sputnik.

"An agreement has been reached on a gradual increase in production in May, June and July," the source said.