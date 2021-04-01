OPEC+ Countries Agree Gradual Increase In Oil Production In May-July - Source
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 09:13 PM
OPEC+ countries have agreed on a gradual increase in oil production over three months, that is, in May-July, a source in one of the alliance's delegations told Sputnik
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) OPEC+ countries have agreed on a gradual increase in oil production over three months, that is, in May-July, a source in one of the alliance's delegations told Sputnik.
"An agreement has been reached on a gradual increase in production in May, June and July," the source said.