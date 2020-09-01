OPEC daily basket price increases to 46.27 USD per barrel

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries daily basket price increased to 46.27 U.S. dollars a barrel on Monday, compared with 45.33 dollars on Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Tuesday

VIENNA, Sep 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries daily basket price increased to 46.27 U.S. Dollars a barrel on Monday, compared with 45.33 dollars on Friday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Tuesday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.