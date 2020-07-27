UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At 43.38 USD Per Barrel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 03:21 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at 43.38 USD per barrel

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 43.38 U.S. dollars a barrel on Friday, compared with 44.62 dollars per barrel on Thursday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Monday

VIENNA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 43.38 U.S. Dollars a barrel on Friday, compared with 44.62 dollars per barrel on Thursday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Monday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.

Related Topics

World Oil Price From

Recent Stories

Gold rally sign of global economic turmoil: Mian Z ..

2 minutes ago

Gold break all previous records as per tola price ..

11 minutes ago

Imran Tahir says MS Dhoni welcomed him at camp in ..

18 minutes ago

Dubai makes the impossible possible with Snow Run ..

23 minutes ago

Security arrangements for Eid ul Azha finalised

3 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 5,635 to 818,120

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.