OPEC daily basket price stands at 43.38 USD per barrel

VIENNA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 43.38 U.S. Dollars a barrel on Friday, compared with 44.62 dollars per barrel on Thursday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Monday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.