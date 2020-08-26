UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Basket Price Stands At 45.87 USD Per Barrel

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:37 PM

OPEC daily basket price stands at 45.87 USD per barrel

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 45.87 U.S. dollars a barrel on Tuesday, compared with 45.19 dollars per barrel on Monday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Wednesday

VIENNA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price stood at 45.87 U.S. Dollars a barrel on Tuesday, compared with 45.19 dollars per barrel on Monday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released Wednesday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.

Related Topics

World Oil Price From

Recent Stories

AC Latifabad Aijaz Halepoto held in land allotment ..

36 seconds ago

Israel strikes Hezbollah after gunshots near borde ..

37 seconds ago

Advocate Devinder Singh strongly condemned issuanc ..

39 seconds ago

New Delhi expedites construction work on road link ..

41 seconds ago

Francophonie International Community Suspends Mali ..

6 minutes ago

Normandy Four Political Advisers to Meet by Septem ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.