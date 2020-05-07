UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC Daily Oil Price Increases To 22.40 USD Per Barrel

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 05:28 PM

OPEC daily oil price increases to 22.40 USD per barrel

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price increased to 22.40 U.S. dollars a barrel on Wednesday, compared with 21.43 dollars on Tuesday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released on Thursday

VIENNA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) daily basket price increased to 22.40 U.S. Dollars a barrel on Wednesday, compared with 21.43 dollars on Tuesday, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations released on Thursday.

Also known as the OPEC reference basket of crude oil, the OPEC basket, a weighted average of oil prices from different OPEC members around the world, is used as an important benchmark for crude oil prices.

Related Topics

World Oil Price From

Recent Stories

Educational institutions will remain closed till 1 ..

9 minutes ago

VC GCU - breaking stereotypes

12 minutes ago

EAD plans to extend protected areas by up to 40% w ..

15 minutes ago

Markets will remain open five days a week: Asad Um ..

20 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the Affordable Y91D with Halo Displa ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 11th Board of Trustees M ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.