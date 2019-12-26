UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Deal Contributed Over $100Bln To Russian Budget Over Past 3 Years - Novak

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 02:20 AM

OPEC+ Deal Contributed Over $100Bln to Russian Budget Over Past 3 Years - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russian budget received additional income of 6.2 trillion rubles ($100.2 billion) thanks to the implementation of the OPEC+ oil output cut deal over the past three years, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

"According to our estimates, the budget received 6.2 trillion rubles of additional income over three years thanks to the OPEC + deal and the subsequent increase in oil prices," the minister told RBK newspaper.

