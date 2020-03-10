UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Deal Showed Its Effectiveness - Kazakh Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) SULTAN, March 10 (Sputnik) - The OPEC+ deal to reduce oil production has shown its effectiveness, a technical commission's meeting will be held on March 18, Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said Tuesday.

"The OPEC deal to reduce, deter, monitor and interact has been effective. The OPEC deal is effective until March 31 and a technical commission will be held there on March 18, further issues will probably be discussed," Nogayev told reporters.

"Agreement has always been useful.. It remains to be seen what further actions will be from OPEC and OPEC+ members," he said.

