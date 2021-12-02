OPEC+ Decided to Increase Oil Production in January by Planned 400,000 Bpd

OPEC+ confirmed the current strategy of the alliance and decidedto continue to increase oil production by the planned 400,000 barrels per day in January, the alliance said in a communique following the meeting on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) OPEC+ confirmed the current strategy of the alliance and decidedto continue to increase oil production by the planned 400,000 barrels per day in January, the alliance said in a communique following the meeting on Thursday.

"Reconfirm the production adjustment plan and the monthly production adjustment mechanism approved at the 19th ONOMM and the decision to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 mb/d for the month of January 2022, as per the attached schedule" the communique says.

The alliance also extended the mechanism to compensate for previously uncut production until the end of June 2022, as requested by some OPEC+ members who do not comply with the production plan. They must submit their compliance plan by December 17, the document says.