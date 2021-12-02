OPEC+ decides to keep increasing oil production in January: statement

The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries decided Thursday to maintain their current policy of increasing output in January, defying speculation that they would settle on a freeze instead

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries decided Thursday to maintain their current policy of increasing output in January, defying speculation that they would settle on a freeze instead.

The meeting reached an agreement that the 23 members of OPEC+ would "adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 million barrels per day for the month of January 2022", an OPEC statement said.