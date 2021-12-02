OPEC+ Decides To Keep Increasing Oil Production In January: Statement
Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:06 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries decided Thursday to maintain their current policy of increasing output in January, defying speculation that they would settle on a freeze instead.
The meeting reached an agreement that the 23 members of OPEC+ would "adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 million barrels per day for the month of January 2022", an OPEC statement said.