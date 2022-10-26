UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 08:44 PM

OPEC+ Decision Came as U-Turn as White House Thought Saudis Pledged Opposite - Reports

The White House thought it had struck a deal with Saudi Arabia to ramp up oil production and felt duped when the OPEC+ made the exact opposite decision earlier this month, The New York Times reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The White House thought it had struck a deal with Saudi Arabia to ramp up oil production and felt duped when the OPEC+ made the exact opposite decision earlier this month, The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

US President Joe Biden visited the kingdom in July and held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud. While planning a politically risky trip to Saudi Arabia, Biden's top aides thought they had reached a secret deal to increase oil production before the end of the year. This arrangement could help justify breaking a campaign promise to make the country a "pariah" over its human-rights record.

US officials said days before the OPEC+ decision they received assurances from the crown prince that there would be no production cuts, the report said.

The U-turn has left the Biden administration fuming and feeling duped, the report said.

In early October, OPEC+ unanimously agreed to decrease oil production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November in response to uncertainty in global energy markets. The Biden administration condemned the supply cut as short-sighted amid rising energy prices in the US and Europe, accusing Saudi Arabia of aligning itself with Russia.

Riyadh has rejected the allegations, saying that the decision to slash oil production was to stabilize the global market amid declining demand caused by a slowing economy around the world.

World Russia Europe White House Oil Saudi New York Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman July October November Market From Top Million

More Stories From World

