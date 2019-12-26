OPEC+ Decision to Up Oil Output Reduction Not Linked to Saudi Aramco IPO - Novak

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) The OPEC+ decision to increase the reduction of oil output in the first quarter of 2020 was not linked to Saudi Aramco IPO, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told RBK newspaper.

"I think it is more likely a coincidence.

We discussed back in the summer that the output reduction should be increased as there might be demand decrease in the first quarter of 2020 and there will be an excess of oil on the market," Novak said.

"Nobody knew that the IPO of Saudi Aramco would happen in December," he added.