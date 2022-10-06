UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Decisions Not Related To Solidarity, But Aimed At Stability - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 03:40 PM

OPEC+ Decisions Not Related to Solidarity, But Aimed at Stability - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) The decision of the OPEC+ are not related to solidarity with any particular country but are aimed at reaching stability for the global energy market, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"In this situation, we are not talking about solidarity with any particular country. Everyone is interested in the markets being stable, and, of course, many countries understand the absurdity of the abrupt decisions that are being considered at the moment by the European Union, which is instigated by the United States, regarding the introduction of price caps, which can have a very destructive impact on the future of energy markets and harm almost all countries," Peskov told a briefing, answering the question of how Moscow treats the critical statements of the White House regarding the OPEC+ decision on output cuts.

The spokesman said that OPEC+ is a responsible organization that pursues stabilization of global energy markets.

"OPEC and OPEC+ format is a structure that has repeatedly showed itself as a very responsible structure that is responsible for stability in the global energy markets. Therefore, of course, the decisions that have been taken, they are just aimed at stabilizing the oil market," Peskov said.

