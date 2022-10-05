UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Declaration Of Cooperation Extended Until December 31, 2023 - Communique

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 08:44 PM

The OPEC+ alliance announced on Wednesday that the Declaration of Cooperation will be extended until December 31, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) The OPEC+ alliance announced on Wednesday that the Declaration of Cooperation will be extended until December 31, 2023.

"Extend the duration of Declaration of Cooperation until the 31st of December 2023," the communique said.

The organization has also agreed on the frequency of the monitoring committee and ministerial meetings.

"Adjust the frequency of the monthly meetings to become every two months for the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC). Hold the OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting (ONOMM) every 6 months in accordance with the ordinary OPEC scheduled conference," the communique said.

The 34th OPEC and Non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting is scheduled for December 4.

