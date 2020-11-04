UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Discussing Delay To 1.9Mln BpD Output Increase, Not Additional Cuts - Source

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) OPEC+ is discussing delay to the expected increase in oil production, not new cuts, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik.

According to the source, most OPEC+ participants agree that the time is not right for additional cuts, but there is no consensus.

Earlier this week, the Wall Street Journal reported citing sources that Saudi Arabia and other members of OPEC+ were considering cutting output amid a tougher situation with the coronavirus.

The alliance intially planed to increase the production by 1.9 million barrels per day starting in January.

