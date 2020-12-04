UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Distribution Of Oil Production Quotas To Remain Unchanged - Russia's Novak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 01:00 AM

OPEC+ Distribution of Oil Production Quotas to Remain Unchanged - Russia's Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) OPEC+ will increase oil production by 500,000 barrels per day starting January, and the distribution of oil production quotas between the countries will remain unchanged, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"The second important point is that starting from January 2021, countries will increase their production by 500,000 barrels per day, that is, they will change the production cuts, which are in effect in December, 7.7 million barrels per day, to 7.2 million barrels per day," Novak said at a press conference following the meeting of the OPEC+ countries.

"At the same time, the distribution of production levels between the countries will be the same proportion that was previously," he explained.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Oil Same January December From Million

Recent Stories

UAE underscores commitment to working with regiona ..

31 minutes ago

US Court Reschedules Russian National Tyurin's Sen ..

31 minutes ago

Rulers send condolences to Saudi King

2 hours ago

US Sentences Romanian Hacker, Counterfeiter to 40 ..

19 minutes ago

Arrests in Yerevan Underway as Protesters Block St ..

19 minutes ago

FM thanks OIC Envoys for strong support during 47t ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.