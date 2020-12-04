(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) OPEC+ will increase oil production by 500,000 barrels per day starting January, and the distribution of oil production quotas between the countries will remain unchanged, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"The second important point is that starting from January 2021, countries will increase their production by 500,000 barrels per day, that is, they will change the production cuts, which are in effect in December, 7.7 million barrels per day, to 7.2 million barrels per day," Novak said at a press conference following the meeting of the OPEC+ countries.

"At the same time, the distribution of production levels between the countries will be the same proportion that was previously," he explained.