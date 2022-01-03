OPEC Elects Candidate From Kuwait to Serve as New Secretary General From August 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) OPEC has picked the candidate from Kuwait, Haitham Al-Ghais, as its next secretary general, who will assume office on August 1, the organization officially announced on Monday.

"In accordance with Article 28 of the OPEC Statute and in application of the procedure decided at the 182nd Meeting of the Conference on 1 December 2021, the Conference decided by acclamation to appoint by Mr Haitham Al-Ghais of Kuwait as Secretary General of the Organization, with effect from 1 August 2022, for a period of three years," OPEC said in a statement.