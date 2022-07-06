UrduPoint.com

OPEC Head Barkindo Dies At 63 In 'shock' To Oil Cartel

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 08:13 PM

OPEC head Barkindo dies at 63 in 'shock' to oil cartel

OPEC's secretary general, Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo, has died at the age of 63, leaving the oil cartel in "shock" on Wednesday at a tumultuous time for the markets

Vienna, July 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :OPEC's secretary general, Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo, has died at the age of 63, leaving the oil cartel in "shock" on Wednesday at a tumultuous time for the markets.

Barkindo had headed the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries since 2016 and was scheduled to be replaced by Kuwait's Haitham Al-Ghais next month.

Under his stewardship, the cartel forged ties with Russia and nine other oil-producing countries to form a wider group known as OPEC+ in a bid to better stabilise oil markets.

After OPEC+ slashed output during the pandemic to boost prices, the 23-member group's moves have not calmed markets -- with record high prices -- in recent months amid the war in Ukraine.

Barkindo died late Tuesday and will be buried on Wednesday in his home town of Yola, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation's chief executive Mele Kyari.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kuwait Oil Died Yola Nigeria 2016 Market

Recent Stories

Sindh government adopts effective measures to cope ..

Sindh government adopts effective measures to cope with rain"s challenges: Qasim ..

57 seconds ago
 10 held for possessing illegal weapons

10 held for possessing illegal weapons

59 seconds ago
 Softball Federation Pakistan felicitates office be ..

Softball Federation Pakistan felicitates office bearers of WSBC on winning elect ..

1 minute ago
 Crackdown against illegal cattle markets launched

Crackdown against illegal cattle markets launched

1 minute ago
 Former Namibia coach appointed to COSAFA technical ..

Former Namibia coach appointed to COSAFA technical group

6 minutes ago
 Holland Ambassador visits National hockey stadium

Holland Ambassador visits National hockey stadium

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.