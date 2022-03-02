UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Holds Firm On Modest Output Increase As Prices Soar

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2022 | 07:07 PM

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers on Wednesday agreed to hold firm on only gradually opening the taps despite Russia's assault on Ukraine sending prices spiralling

Vienna, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers on Wednesday agreed to hold firm on only gradually opening the taps despite Russia's assault on Ukraine sending prices spiralling.

The meeting of the 23 OPEC+ members decided to "reconfirm the production adjustment plan... to adjust upward the monthly overall production by 0.4 million barrels per day for the month of April," the group said in a statement.

More Stories From World

>