OPEC in December Increased Oil Output by 190,00 Bpd Month-on-Month - IEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) OPEC in December has increased its oil output by 190,000 barrels per day when compared to October, and the production reached 27.99 barrels per day, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday.

"Production of crude from OPEC countries increased by 190 kb/d during December to 27.99 mb/d," the IEA said in a report.