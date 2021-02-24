UrduPoint.com
OPEC International Seminar Postponed From June 2021 To June 2022 Over COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 03:20 PM

OPEC International Seminar Postponed From June 2021 to June 2022 Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has postponed its eighth international seminar from June 2021 to June 2022 over the COVID-19 pandemic, OPEC said on Wednesday.

"The Seminar, originally scheduled for 16-17 June 2021, will now be held on 29-30 June 2022 at the Hofburg Imperial Palace in Vienna, Austria," the press release read.

According to the statement, the postponement comes as travel restrictions remain in place in many countries and lockdown measures complicate the planning of major international events.

"Though this was not an easy decision to make, our utmost priority is the safety and health of all participants.

We look forward to building on our past achievements and holding an even more successful Seminar again in 2022," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said, as quoted in the press release.

The list of seminar participants regularly includes ministers of OPEC member states and those participating in the OPEC+ oil output cuts deal, heads of international organizations and chief executives of national and international oil companies, as well as other industry leaders, academics, analysts, energy experts and journalists.

