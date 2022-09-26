OPEC International Seminar Scheduled for Early July 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) The next International Seminar of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will be held in early July 2023 in the Austrian capital city of Vienna, the group's official news release stated on Monday.

"The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) will host the 8th OPEC International Seminar at the Imperial Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, on 5-6 July 2023 under the theme, 'Towards a Sustainable and Inclusive Energy Transition'," the official release said.

According to the group, the seminar will focus on different aspects of energy transmission including energy policies, energy security and technology.

"The 8th OPEC International Seminar will focus on the key issues pertaining to the energy transition, such as energy security, technological innovation, environmental matters, sustainable development, energy policies, as well as broader trends in the world economy," the statement read.

The list of seminar participants regularly includes ministers of OPEC member states and those participating in the OPEC+ oil output cuts deal, heads of international organizations and chief executives of national and international oil companies, as well as other industry leaders, academics, analysts, energy experts and journalists.