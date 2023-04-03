OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee to Meet on April 3

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The 48th meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will take place on April 3.

The level of oil production policy will most likely be the topic of discussion at the upcoming meeting. The previous meeting of the JMMC was held on February 1, via video-conference.

The meeting was focused on cutting output by 2 million barrels per day.

OPEC was established in 1960 in order to influence the global oil market and increase its members' profit. Its 13 current member states hold over 80% of the proven oil reserves. Another 10 oil producing countries, including Russia, are aligned with OPEC to form a group known as OPEC+.