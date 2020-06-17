UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee to Hold Press Conference on June 18 - Cartel

The ministers of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will hold a press conference on June 18 following the 19th meeting of the committee, which monitors the compliance with the oil curtailment agreement, OPEC said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The ministers of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will hold a press conference on June 18 following the 19th meeting of the committee, which monitors the compliance with the oil curtailment agreement, OPEC said on Wednesday.

"Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy and Chairman of the JMMC, HE Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation and Co-Chair of the JMMC, HE Mohamed Arkab, Algeria's Minister of Energy and President of the OPEC Conference, and HE Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, OPEC Secretary General, will hold a virtual press conference on Thursday, 18 June 2020, following the conclusion of the 19th Meeting of the JMMC," OPEC said.

OPEC+ countries met earlier in June via a videoconference and decided to extend the deep cuts of 9.7 million barrels a day into July as well to further stabilize the market. The alliance was initially slated to ease production cuts to 7.7 million million barrels per day starting from July.

