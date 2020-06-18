UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee To Meet On Thursday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee to Meet on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) is set to hold a meeting via teleconference on Thursday.

The energy ministers will hear the OPEC report on the current oil market situation and implementation of the OPEC+ deal by the participants as well as the report by the Joint Technical Committee, which had a meeting the previous day.

The committee will be meeting monthly until the end of 2020 to facilitate consultations regarding the deal.

