OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee Postpones Press Conference To Next Week

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The press conference by the ministers of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) has been rescheduled to take place early next week instead of June 18, OPEC said on Thursday.

The press briefing was initially slated to be held on Thursday right after the meeting of the JMMC, which monitors the compliance of the OPEC+ members with the oil curtailment agreement. The opening session of the JMMC meeting was set to be live-streamed, but the cartel said that the streaming had been canceled "due to technical difficulties.

"

"We regret to inform that the press conference of the 19th Meeting of the JMMC has been rescheduled and will be held early next week," the cartel said in a statement.

The OPEC reiterated that Saudi Energy Minister and JMMC Chairman Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman, Russian Energy Minister and JMMC Co-Chair Alexander Novak, among others, will take part in the next week's conference.

OPEC+ countries met earlier in June via a videoconference and decided to extend the deep cuts of 9.7 million barrels a day into July as well to further stabilize the market.

