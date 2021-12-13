OPEC Keeps Oil Demand Growth Forecast at Same Level - Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The OPEC has kept its forecast for growth of the global oil demand at the same level and expects an increase of 5.7 million barrels per day this year and 4.2 million barrels per day next year, the organization's report said on Monday.

"Global oil demand growth is estimated to have rebounded by 5.7 mb/d y-o-y in 2021 ... In 2022, world oil demand is forecast to increase by 4.2 mb/d, y-o-y, given improved COVID-19 management and rising vaccination rates, enabling economic activity and mobility to return to prepandemic levels, supporting transportation fuels in particular," the report read.