OPEC+ Keeps Parameters Of Oil Output Cut Deal Unchanged, Will Boost Production In July

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:10 PM

OPEC+ Keeps Parameters of Oil Output Cut Deal Unchanged, Will Boost Production in July

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) OPEC+ decided to maintain the previous parameters of the deal and will continue to increase production in July, OPEC said in a statement.

"In view of current oil market fundamentals and the consensus on its outlook, the Meeting: ...

reconfirmed the decision made at the 15th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting with regards to production adjustments for the month of July 2021, given the observed market fundamentals", the statement says.

The parties also confirmed the decision of the alliance, made in 2020, and, taking into account the amendments made in June, September and December 2020, as well as in January and April 2021, to gradually return 2 million barrels of daily output to the market.

More Stories From World

