OPEC+ maintains modest oil output increase

(@FahadShabbir)

The 23-nation OPEC+ group of top oil producing countries agreed on Wednesday on another modest rise in output despite a surge in crude prices and geopolitical tensions rattling the market

London, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The 23-nation OPEC+ group of top oil producing countries agreed on Wednesday on another modest rise in output despite a surge in crude prices and geopolitical tensions rattling the market.

The countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia will increase production by 400,000 barrels per day in March, the group said in a statement, maintaining the same policy as in previous months.