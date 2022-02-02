UrduPoint.com

OPEC+ Maintains Modest Oil Output Increase

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 10:22 PM

OPEC+ maintains modest oil output increase

The 23-nation OPEC+ group of top oil producing countries agreed on Wednesday on another modest rise in output despite a surge in crude prices and geopolitical tensions rattling the market

London, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The 23-nation OPEC+ group of top oil producing countries agreed on Wednesday on another modest rise in output despite a surge in crude prices and geopolitical tensions rattling the market.

The countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia will increase production by 400,000 barrels per day in March, the group said in a statement, maintaining the same policy as in previous months.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Same Saudi Arabia March Market Top

Recent Stories

US to Send Additional 1,700 Troops to Poland - Mor ..

US to Send Additional 1,700 Troops to Poland - Morawiecki

3 minutes ago
 France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ea ..

France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ease

3 minutes ago
 Calm in Guinea-Bissau capital after president surv ..

Calm in Guinea-Bissau capital after president survives gun attack

3 minutes ago
 PM's China visit to further promote bilateral rela ..

PM's China visit to further promote bilateral relations: Naghmana

3 minutes ago
 Germany eyes new LNG terminals as alternative to R ..

Germany eyes new LNG terminals as alternative to Russian gas

6 minutes ago
 PTI terms Sindh government responsible for non pay ..

PTI terms Sindh government responsible for non payment of HDA employees salaries ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>