OPEC Makes No New Decisions on Output Deal Ahead of Extended Talks - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) online meeting has finished, with no new decision on parameters of the OPEC+ deal for January made, a source told Sputnik on Wednesday.

OPEC held the 182nd Meeting of the OPEC Conference on Wednesday via videoconference.

It is expected that new parameters will be established during an online conference meeting of all OPEC and OPEC+ member states on December 2.

The OPEC+ increases production of oil by 400,000 barrels per day every month. Due to the drop in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, OPEC+ made a deal to decrease output by 9.7 million barrels per day in May 2020. As a result, OPEC+ expects to gradually withdraw from output limitations by the end of September 2022. As of December, they are producing 3.76 million barrels per day.