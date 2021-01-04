OPEC+ Meeting Ends Without Recommendations on Oil Output Cut Deal for February - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) The meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee ended on Monday without agreed recommendations on the parameters of the oil output cut deal for the month of February, a source in one of the alliance's delegations told Sputnik, adding that the decision will be made at a ministerial meeting, which is expected to begin soon.

"The meeting of the committee is over," the source said, pointing to the lack of a formal recommendation on the production levels of OPEC+ countries for the next month.

"It looks like the decision will be made at a joint ministerial meeting," the source added.