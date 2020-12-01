OPEC+ Meeting Postponed to December 3 Over Need for Additional Consultations - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The meeting of all OPEC+ countries, which was to be held in a video conference mode on December 1, was postponed to December 3, a source in one of the delegations told Sputnik on Monday.

It was expected that on Tuesday, the alliance would finally decide whether to increase oil production by almost 2 million barrels per day from the beginning of 2021 amid weak oil demand due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The meeting of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries has been postponed to December 3 due to the need for additional consultations," the source said.