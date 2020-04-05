OPEC meeting postponed until Thursday: Azerbaijan

A special meeting to discuss output cuts between OPEC and other major oil producers including Russia has been postponed until Thursday, energy-rich Azerbaijan said

Baku, Azerbaijan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ):A special meeting to discuss output cuts between OPEC and other major oil producers including Russia has been postponed until Thursday, energy-rich Azerbaijan said.

"The meeting has been postponed until April 9," energy ministry spokeswoman Zamina Aliyeva told AFP on Saturday.

"OPEC has informed us about the postponement. We are not aware of the reasons." The meeting had originally been expected to be held via video conference on Monday.