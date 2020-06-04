UrduPoint.com
OPEC+ Meeting To Be Held In Coming Days - Algerian Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 04:46 PM

OPEC+ Meeting to Be Held in Coming Days - Algerian Energy Minister

An OPEC+ meeting on further actions on oil output cuts will take place in the next few days, Algerian Minister of Energy Mohamed Arkab said Thursday

ALGERIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) An OPEC+ meeting on further actions on oil output cuts will take place in the next few days, Algerian Minister of Energy Mohamed Arkab said Thursday.

"The agreements for May are linked to agreements for June, we have reached the output reduction by 9.

7 million barrels in two months, and after we have assessed [the situation in] May, we will hold an OPEC meeting in the next few days so that 23 countries that signed the deal could continue this fruitful cooperation that brought positive results," the minister told reporters.

