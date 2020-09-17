OPEC+ Members Cut Oil Production by 7.8Mln Bpd in August, Compliance Stood at 101% - Novak

OPEC+ members' compliance with deal to reduce oil production was 101 percent in August, the reduction amounted to 7.8 million barrels per day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) OPEC+ members' compliance with deal to reduce oil production was 101 percent in August, the reduction amounted to 7.8 million barrels per day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"The total reduction amounted to 7.

8 million barrels per day, this is a large figure, it is in line with the agreement. Compliance was 101 percent, in contrast to July, when it was 95 percent. August showed that the countries approached more responsibly in the implementation of the agreement," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.