UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

OPEC+ Members Cut Oil Production By 7.8Mln Bpd In August, Compliance Stood At 101% - Novak

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 10:26 PM

OPEC+ Members Cut Oil Production by 7.8Mln Bpd in August, Compliance Stood at 101% - Novak

OPEC+ members' compliance with deal to reduce oil production was 101 percent in August, the reduction amounted to 7.8 million barrels per day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) OPEC+ members' compliance with deal to reduce oil production was 101 percent in August, the reduction amounted to 7.8 million barrels per day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

"The total reduction amounted to 7.

8 million barrels per day, this is a large figure, it is in line with the agreement. Compliance was 101 percent, in contrast to July, when it was 95 percent. August showed that the countries approached more responsibly in the implementation of the agreement," Novak told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Oil July August Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Global Oil Demand May Fully Recover in Q2 2021 - R ..

1 minute ago

G20 Believes Equal Access to COVID-19 Vaccine Key ..

1 minute ago

Canada Could Lose Ability to Keep COVID-19 Cases a ..

1 minute ago

OPEC+ Says Should Be Ready for Further Measures in ..

20 minutes ago

Minneapolis Council Demands Police Fight Crime Aft ..

20 minutes ago

US Top Diplomat for East Asia Calls China 'Lawless ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.