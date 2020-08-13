UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 19 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 12:10 PM

OPEC+ Ministerial Committee Meeting May Be Postponed to August 19 - Novak

ANADYR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The OPEC+ countries are discussing the possibility to postpone the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) from August 18 to August 19, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday.

Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud announced in July that the next meetings of the Joint Technical Committee and the JMMC were scheduled for August 17 and August 18, respectively.

"We are now discussing the possibility to convene the JMMC on August 19 instead of August 18," Novak told reporters.

The OPEC+ countries have agreed to convene the JMMC monthly until the end of the year due to the energy market volatility. The committee is co-chaired by Russia's and Saudi Arabia's energy ministers.

