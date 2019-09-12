OPEC+ Ministerial Monitors Did Not Discuss US Sanctions on Iran- Oman Oil Minister

OPEC+ ministerial monitors did not discuss the potential lifting of US sanctions on Iran at their meeting earlier on Thursday, Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Rumhi told reporters

ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) OPEC+ ministerial monitors did not discuss the potential lifting of US sanctions on Iran at their meeting earlier on Thursday, Omani Oil Minister Mohammed Rumhi told reporters.

"This is not our business to talk about sanctions on various countries.

We all have our own views on sanctions, it has nothing to do witn the function of [Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee] JMMC," he said, when asked if monitors discussed lifting of sanctions due to National Security Advisor John Bolton's resignation